Will Hughes: Setting standards & the Crystal Palace culture

This interview originally appeared in the Crystal Palace v Liverpool matchday programme. You can shop for programmes by clicking HERE.

A first-team player at 16-years-old and now with more than a decade of top-level action behind him, Hughes is part of one of the strongest Crystal Palace squads in years, both in terms of ability on the pitch and their bond off it. It’s a sense of community and togetherness that he can sum up in far simpler and more direct terms:

"There are no.... how do I phrase it? No k***s.”

That just about sums it up. In a Premier League dressing room, packed full of characters from every conceivable background, culture and nationality, there is a unity fostered in south London.

“It’s difficult [in football], because there are so many different players from different places with egos and different personalities,” Hughes says.“It’s one of the best dressing rooms I’ve ever played in. No k***s – are you going to put that in the programme?!

“Everyone gets on with each other, everyone talks to each other. It is an enjoyable dressing room to be in.”