'Zaha, OH YES' - the story of an iconic commentary moment

The first goal paved the way for Zaha to etch his way into the folklore of the club with the second goal – giving us the ‘Zaha, oh yes!’ moment. “When he struck that second one, the feeling I had, which I’m sure every Palace fan had, was that that was the moment he’d taken care of business. So the ‘oh yes!’ just reflected: tick that box - ‘great goal,’ tick that box - ‘through to Wembley,’ tick that box - ‘main man standing up and doing the job.’”

The Eagles progressed through to the final to face Watford, which Leslie also commentated on: “After the semi-final, I did the final as well and although it wasn’t a great game, Palace did exactly what they had to do because Watford again were the favourites, the flair team.

“But the way that Palace played: they played the game not the occasion. Watford froze and it was a lovely moment when Kevin Phillips got that penalty and it was another turning point in Palace’s history.”

Reaching the play-off final was the culmination of Palace’s three-year resurgence. More recently, Leslie has been involved in further Palace matches that live long in the memory, such as the 2-1 smash-and-grab against Brighton in February, 2021.

“I think that would go right up there with the most extraordinary games that I’ve done recently, certainly involving Crystal Palace, because it was impossible that they didn’t lose that game. It was even more impossible that they actually won it, and it summed up in one night why we all love football, because the most extraordinary story unfolded that no one watching could have foreseen.”