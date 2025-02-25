As the clocked ticked into injury time, the summer signing from Arsenal – who had previously scored twice in the Carabao Cup – made a poacher’s run to get onto the end of Tyrick Mitchell’s low ball and stab home a first goal at Selhurst Park as a Palace player.

A 4-1 win under the Selhurst Park lights was Palace’s first in the league in the calendar year of 2025, sealed by such a fantastic result.

“It’s nice to get the win and get my first one in the Premier League [for Palace],” the No. 9 smiled. “It’s a good feeling, and nice to obviously share that moment with my family and friends and teammates, so I'm really delighted.

“[The manager said] at half-time to keep going. Obviously, we had moments, obviously slight tactical tweaks we had to make, but yeah, it was really just to be decisive and ruthless in the boxes. I think we defended really well at most times and limited them, but we had chances we didn't probably take in the first-half.

“I thought it was a good performance, first- and second-half. Obviously, we reacted really well when they [Villa] did score, but I think it was a really dominant performance. Obviously, we missed a few chances in the first-half, but we were really clinical in the second-half. It was just about being clinical in the second half – and we were able to do that.

“It’s nice to obviously have an effect, win at home and kind of put that little losing run at home to bed.”