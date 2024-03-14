The trip culminated in a 1-0 win over Norwegian champions Bodø/Glimt on Thursday afternoon, with Wharton playing the first-half of the victory.

Speaking to Palace TV, the midfielder said: “You can train as much as you want, but nothing's the same as playing a game, so it's good to get some minutes in the legs for everyone and try to implement the gaffer's way of playing into a proper game.

“Obviously it's not going to happen straight away – the way he wants us to play – so we've just got to try and get as many chances as we can in these sort of games to keep improving on how he wants us to play.

“Then, hopefully, by the next Premier League game, we've improved, and we can go there and get some results.”