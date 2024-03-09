As he and his teammates prepare to take on Luton Town in SE25 on Saturday afternoon, Wharton – who could be set to make his third appearance at Selhurst, and sixth in total in the Premier League – has explained how the reality has surpassed his expectation.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Wharton said: “It's a great atmosphere. I knew a little bit about it just from seeing it on TV, but it's completely different in person.

“Obviously, they sell out the stadium every game, so It’s a great atmosphere. And when it gets going, especially like it did against Burnley, it's great to hear.

“It definitely gives you that little boost on the pitch. Hopefully we can give it back to them, and then everyone's happy.

“When you look at the positions in the league, it [Palace v Luton] is definitely a big game in terms of trying to win and get the points. But every game is the same: we want to take points from every single game, three points if we can.

“I think we'll just go into the game as we do every game, looking to try and play good football, score goals and win.”