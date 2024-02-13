Speaking after the game, Wharton told Palace TV: “I think obviously until the second and third goal, we performed really well as a team.

“Our shape was good out of possession, we didn’t give them a lot of chances, we hit them on the counter quite a few times and had a few chances ourselves.

“We’re just disappointed, really. I thought we deserved more with the way we played for the majority of the game, and then to concede so late on is devastating.

“It's a great achievement for myself personally, but I’d rather have three points, or at least a point, to take home. I’m delighted to make my first start and hopefully many more [will come] – but results need to come with them.”