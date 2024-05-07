The 20-year-old put in another outstanding display at the heart of the Eagles’ midfield, with no other Palace player making more tackles (four) or interceptions (three) as his team hit four without reply.

On playing at Selhurst Park, Wharton told Palace TV the night was: “Unbelievable. From start to finish it was top – the fans were on it.

“Monday night, under the lights, they were ready for it – and so were we. We got off to a good start and, yeah, you can't complain with a 4-0 win, can you?!

“It was bouncing. It always is really, to be fair, but, you know, on a Monday night you could just... I don't know, Bank Holiday as well. Everyone's not been working, so, yeah, it was a great day!

“Four wins in the last five, so good momentum, we’ll just try and keep that going.”