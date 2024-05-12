Wharton was close to recording his first goal in red and blue on Saturday, after he fired narrowly wide of the mark just before half-time.

When quizzed about his trademark celebration to follow a goal, he said: “Well, I don't know, if I scored today I might not have had the energy to do it [a backflip]!

“It's got to come out if I score. I said it's only for special occasions, but I'm sure my first goal for Palace will be a special occasion. Hopefully this season, one more game, but we'll see.”

On his time at Palace since joining in January, the midfielder added: “ I think it's been very positive. You can see the way we're playing now especially.

“We're playing some good football, we're getting the results and we're building a bit of momentum.

“It's been great for me. I feel as though I'm getting better every game. As well as the team playing together, we're getting better with the new system.

“It's maybe not the best time for the season to end but I'm sure next season we'll hit the ground running again and we'll try to improve on this season.