“I think we were a bit slow starting, to be honest, compared to the last few games. But then I think once we got going, we made some good plays, progressed up the pitch nicely and created some good chances, especially pressing them, forcing the errors.” explained the 20-year-old midfielder.
“It was good to go 2-0 up, even without playing our best football, especially with what we're used to now and our standards that we set ourselves. Obviously it was a difficult second half, they came on strong and they've got some good players.
“It was difficult to limit their chances at times, but we dug in deep and stayed strong, even at the end with 10 men, so I'm delighted to get three points.”