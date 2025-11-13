Wharton returned to the starting line-up on Saturday for Palace's 0-0 draw against Brighton, completing 66 minutes before he was withdrawn.

The talented midfielder has also returned to the England squad ahead of the Three Lions' upcoming World Cup qualifiers against Serbia tonight (19:45 GMT) and Albania on Sunday.

Thomas Tuchel's team have already booked their place in North America next summer, but the double-header will still form an important part of preparations, with Wharton expected to get an opportunity to prove his worth in the engine room.

And when speaking to The Athletic about his international prospects, Wharton also discussed working with Glasner and the impact the Palace boss has on the training ground.

"He's [Glasner] a top manager," Wharton said. "He’s facing some of the top managers week in, week out, and I don’t think there’s a game we’ve played that he hasn’t given us a solution to beat one of the top teams… or any team.

"The way he handles situations in games, in training, the analysis we do on opponents, recovery, everything, all the little details. That makes it so much easier for us as players.

"He’ll stop sessions just for body positioning and explain it to the whole group so everyone knows.