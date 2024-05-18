The Eagles have won five of their last six matches, defeating European contenders home and away in Liverpool, West Ham, Newcastle and Manchester United, and scoring 16 goals in that time to record their highest-scoring Premier League campaign ever.

It is undoubtedly a phenomenal ending to a season which has, in spells, proven challenging – but one which could, if Palace win against Aston Villa at Selhurst Park and two other results go their way, finish as strongly as a top-ten finish with a joint club-record Premier League points tally (49 if they win on Sunday).

Andersen told the Evening Standard: “I think we started quite well, but then a long period with not so good results.

“The last few months have been really nice. Right from the first game with the new gaffer, you could see the change. We’re playing some fantastic football and getting the results.

“Football can go fast – look at Aston Villa. They were almost relegated four years ago, and now they’re in the Champions League. If Villa can do it, everyone can do it.

“I think we have a really promising future. We have a young squad, so we need someone to push us. Next season, with our best players available, this team can do some really amazing things.”

One man who has certainly pushed Palace on has been new manager Glasner, whose high-intensity, high-tempo style since arriving in February has brought about some of the best performances and results of the season across the squad.

Andersen added: “The style of play he wants fits the type of players we’ve got, which is really important.

“He was something totally different from what we were used to. We began training more, ran more, pressed higher. It’s been hard on the body. If you don’t work hard, he will tell you. There is no hiding.

“We have some incredible players, but we can still get much better than this.”