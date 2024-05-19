The Eagles’ No. 9 has enjoyed a strong campaign in red and blue, being voted your cinch Player of the Month in August and February and scoring four goals, assisting eight more, in 36 appearances in all competitions.

Now, with Palace still in the running to match – or better – last season’s 11th-place finish, Ayew is targeting three points against his former club in front of the Selhurst faithful.

Speaking to Premier League Productions, Ayew said of Villa – his first English club, where he spent two seasons: “I wouldn't lie, I had a good time there – a difficult time in terms of football, but in terms of family and stuff, it was a good time.

“I only have positive things to say about my time there. Obviously, the team has developed and has changed so much from the time I left [in January 2017] to now.

“I'm happy that they are where they are [qualifying for the Champions League] They deserve it because Villa is a massive club. I'm happy to see.

“I personally don't think [that will influence them on Sunday], because it's still a football game. Any team we play against, we approach it in the same way: we want to win.

“We want to try and win in front of our fans, as well. Since I've been at this football club, the fans have always been top.

“For me, personally, they've always been amazing. I thank them for that because they give me their strength. They give me their power to always come on the pitch and give my 100% or 200%.”

On his overall reflections on the season, Ayew said: “For me, it's been a long season – strange, but overall, a good season. I'm happy, I'm humble and calm about everything. I still have more to give, so I think I could have done more, I could have given more.

“But, obviously, in football, you cannot control everything, and that's the hard part of the game. Obviously, I'm just calm and relaxed about the situation and just want to finish the season as high as possible and go on holidays! Obviously, I have internationals too.

“After I come back, with a clear mind, [I want] to be more consistent. It’s the game, you know. In football, you have ups and downs and sometimes things go your way, sometimes things don't really go your way, but the most important thing is the team – and you need to do your best and wait for your time to come.

“The manager [Oliver Glasner] has come in and he has done brilliantly well. Obviously, Roy [Hodgson] has done so much for the club and not only for the club, for me personally. He has been instrumental for me and my career. Thank you is not enough. I always say it. “Now, obviously, there's a new manager who has come in and, obviously, he's brought in his style, his winning mentality, his desire every day in training and on matchdays. A lot of things have changed and we're on the right direction.”