Ayew revealed Patrick Vieira’s desire to take more control of games.

“It’s different, because the gaffer came in and had a different style of play and wanted me to have more control of the game, and asked to create a lot of chances.

“He’s trying to keep me high up the pitch, so I have lots of energy. Obviously me, Wilf [Zaha], Christian [Benteke], JP [Mateta] and [Jeff] Schluppy are just trying to put in the best conditions for us to make the difference up front.

“It was a good one for the team because the second-half was not easy. We defended well. There is a lot of positives – the young guys are performing and everything is going to plan.”