The forward was on target for the Eagles with a thunderbolt of an effort – his first goal of 2024 – with 66 minutes on the clock, before Palace were pegged back by a late Amadou Onana header.

Ayew revealed afterwards: “In the warm-up, I scored maybe five in a row, so I had a good feeling today! Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don't go your way, but you still need to keep pushing, and that's what I've been doing throughout my whole career.

“It comes sometimes. You try, try, try… it could have gone up, but this time it was successful. Today things went well for me.

“I thank God and I thank the team for the effort they put in. I don't want to talk too much about my goal, but the most important thing for me is the team, and we're happy to go home with a point.

“It’s always complicated to come here. You start off with a game that's a bit complicated and direct, and you speed up to the challenge and you manage to get a goal, and they equalise on a set-piece.

“It’s just one where we had to get something out of the game, and we managed to get a point, so we're happy and move on to the next one.”

Ayew reserved words of praise for Roy Hodgson, who stepped down from his post as first-team manager earlier on Monday.

The Ghanaian said: “When we speak about Roy, I have goosebumps because he's been so good to me. He's been a top manager, a top man. He's helped me a lot, not only as a football player, but as a man as well, so I can't thank him enough.

“The club has appointed a new manager, and we'll see how it goes, but we're relaxed about it as a squad, and we are still focused on our task. We'll welcome the new manager, and hopefully things will go on well.”