And you can see how the Colombia international – capped 23 times by his country – is acclimatising in our Palace TV video above!

The 27-year-old has built a reputation across the continent for combining his defensive duties with an attacking prowess going forwards, scoring seven goals and providing two assists in 2023/24 so far.

The Colombia international began his career in his native country, earning a move to Atlético Nacional, the nation’s most successful side. He moved to Europe in 2020, heading to Belgium to join Genk and winning the Belgian Cup the same season.

Upon signing for Palace, Muñoz said: "I think it's a dream come true for me and I hope to be up to the task".

Check out the best images of him getting acquainted with his new shirt, teammates and supporters below!