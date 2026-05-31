Jefferson Lerma in his changing room spot, relaxing alongside the pennant marking the start of our Conference League journey ahead of the first-leg play-off against Fredrikstad FK at Selhurst Park.
From first qualifying steps to a historic European final, here is a look back at life behind the scenes during Crystal Palace’s unforgettable Conference League campaign.
Palace's fantastic travelling support serenade the players with a rendition of “We Love You” at full-time as the Eagles confirm progression to the Conference League proper with a 1-0 aggregate win over Fredrikstad.
Marc Guéhi takes charge of the pre-match coin toss alongside Dynamo Kyiv skipper Andriy Yarmolenko.
Oliver Glasner, ball in hand, eager to restart play during a tight encounter against AEK Larnaca under the lights at Selhurst.
Jean-Philippe Mateta brings his trademark personality to the group shot, all smiles ahead of our 3-1 win over AZ Alkmaar.
Glasner takes time to pose with travelling supporters en route to Strasbourg.
Yeremy Pino embraces the festive spirit, posing beside a Christmas tree during our trip to Shelbourne FC.
Academy graduates George King, Dean Benamar and Kaden Rodney warm up ahead of our 2-2 draw with KuPS Kuopio – a special night as King and Benamar made their senior debuts of course alongside Joel Drakes-Thomas!
A bit of downtime before knockout action, as the squad enjoy a competitive game of football tennis ahead of the first leg away against Zrinjski Mostar.
Maxence Lacroix celebrates with trademark fist pumps after victory over Mostar secures progression on aggregate.
Daichi Kamada delivers from a corner during the goalless first leg of our round of 16 tie against Larnaca.
Daniel Muñoz and Lerma enjoy some downtime by the sea during our trip to Larnaca for the second leg of our round of 16 tie...
Muñoz, Lerma, JD Canvot, Tyrick Mitchell and Kamada celebrate Ismaïla Sarr’s 90th-minute goal to take control of the quarter-final tie 3-0 with Fiorentina at Selhurst.
Kamada applauds the travelling supporters after our second-leg defeat to Fiorentina – with Palace progressing 4-2 on aggregate.
Sarr wheels away in celebration after scoring the fastest goal in Conference League history – just 21 seconds into the match against Shakhtar Donetsk.
An exhausted Sarr sits in the dressing room after scoring the decisive goal to send Palace into the final following a 5-2 aggregate victory.
The squad celebrate together in the dressing room with the trophy after completing a historic European campaign.