The 28-year-old England international joined the Eagles on loan right at the very end of the winter transfer window and has made 11 appearances in total after his first Premier League start for the club against Wolverhampton Wanderers last night.

Commenting on his goal, the left wing-back said: “It went in! There's no pictures in the scorebook, so yeah, I’ll take it. A goal's a goal!”

“There were a lot of reasons why I celebrated the way I did. It's my first Premier League start in a few years, first goal since my dad passed away. So there were a lot of different emotions with the goal.

“Obviously, it was nice to get my first goal here at Selhurst as well, and I think after the weekend, after the FA Cup win on Saturday. So yeah, there were a lot of different reasons why I celebrated the way I did.”