The Eagles were indebted to their goalkeeper for keeping the scores level in a first-half in which Arsenal, admittedly, were the dominant attacking force – with Benítez, making his fifth appearance for the club, producing save after save.

Indeed, over the 90 minutes, Benítez produced seven saves – six from inside the box, and two in injury time at the end of the second-half – and made two high claims, as well as two clearances, as Palace improved enough to force a 1-1 draw in regulation time.

Although the end result was a defeat on penalties in the Carabao Cup quarter-final, the Argentina international was encouraged by the qualities Palace showed in their performance.

“We are not so happy with this result, but we are happy for the second-half,” Benítez told Palace TV.

“We played very well and I'm happy for this, because the team proved it in every game. We played so well. Today we proved it in the second-half and this is the most important point today.

“Of course, after penalties, it’s 50/50, and we are disappointed with this one, but we’ll continue to work.”