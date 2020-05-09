It hasn't just been the fans reminiscing, however, with Palace striker, Christian Benteke, looking back at the earlier days of his Eagles career in a recent interview with the Premier League.

What are your first memories of arriving at Crystal Palace?

"I remember when I arrived that the season had already started. I think I arrived after the fifth game if I’m not wrong.

"I came without hiding, I came like a star because I came from Liverpool for a big amount of money so the expectation at the time was big."

What was the return to Anfield like as a Palace player?

"My first impression when I returned to Anfield was special because I was a different player. I remember I said: ‘I hope this day is going to be a good day.’ I think we conceded early, after maybe 10 or 15 minutes and then I said: ‘Wow. I hope this won’t be a long afternoon.’

"Then I had the chance to score those two goals and, once again, I will never forget that moment."

Do you remember your first conversation with Roy Hodgson in French?

"I remember my first conversation with him [Hodgson] it was in English. And then we were in training and I was talking at the time with Mama [Sakho], Bakary Sako and I think Wilfried Zaha.

"We were talking in French and then Roy came and he said in French: ‘Be careful what you say because I understand French’ and we were all shocked."

