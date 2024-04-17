The in-form forward is currently enjoying his best season in a Crystal Palace shirt to date, having hit double figures for goals, and taken his all-round game to another level.

Mateta could therefore celebrate his 100th Crystal Palace appearance in style at Anfield on Sunday, leading the line with another industrious display, and was only denied a goal to mark the occasion by a fantastic on-the-line clearance from Andy Robertson and a fine save from Alisson.

As our No. 14 makes it a ton-up of games for Palace, let's recap 14 of our favourite Mateta moments...

1. The first impressions

"If I score, of course I will…” Mateta promised corner-flags everywhere in his first Palace TV interview.