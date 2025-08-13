Voted as your Player of the Match from Sunday’s epic Community Shield victory, Henderson made several good saves during the 90 minutes, before stepping up to once again become a hero in the penalty shootout.

With Mo Salah having already missed the target, Alexis Mac Allister stepped up to take the Reds second kick of the shootout.

Palace’s No. 1 dived superbly to his left to tip the Argentine’s effort wide of the post, doffing his cap in celebration.

There was more to come when the England stopper then stretched to his right to keep out Harvey Elliott’s effort.

The shootout highlighted once again that Hendo is quickly turning into something of a penalty-saving specialist with the numbers across his career backing this up.