Tyrick makes it two

Two for Palace – but two for Tyrick, too (try saying that one five times fast).

A second goal for the Academy graduate in Palace colours, and a first in front of fans. Mitchell’s only other goal for the club came against Aston Villa in 2021, but during a behind closed doors game at Selhurst Park.

“You wouldn’t think [it was only his second goal] with that finish!” said Schlupp after the game. “We get on him a lot to get more involved with the attacking play, to get some assists and some goals and he’s taken that on board and done that today with a great finish.”

Sam Johnstone revealed that he had missed the first as he was barking instructions at his left-back.