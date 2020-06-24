Cahill said: “We played football without the ball. We found it difficult to get a foot hold in the game. Credit to Liverpool obviously, the quality they had made the game that way. We were waiting for it to settle down for us to get into the game, but that never happened. The timing of the goals was disappointing for us, and there were some top finishes.

"It’s one of those days. We are very disappointed with that, definitely. We never got going, we never got in the game, or got even the chance to play our football.

"But we need to try not to let this affect us too much; we're in good form. This was a slip-up. But we need to pick up our focus for Monday night.

"We make no excuses. It wasn't good enough on our behalf and they were very, very good, and that’s why they will be champions by a long way. We have to take it; it's difficult to take at the moment but we have to move on and be ready [for Burnley]."

