For 19-year-old Jaydee Canvot, Wednesday evening’s Carabao Cup victory over Liverpool – capped by goals from Ismaïla Sarr and Yéremy Pino to set up a quarter-final away to Arsenal – proved a memorable evening against English football’s reigning league champions.

"It was perfect. The game was crazy, the stadium was crazy, the fans were crazy!” Canvot beamed. “But you know, we have a very good team, so we help each other and that's it.

“All the team were good. We have a good spirit, everybody did everything well, and we won, so I'm happy and everybody's happy.

“[To win like that] is crazy at Anfield, you know – but I don't think about the team, whether it's Liverpool or Brighton or Bournemouth. You know, I just come and play. I want to be performing.

“We played three times in Liverpool this season and we won three times, so I hope we keep going like this!”