With skipper Marc Guéhi out injured for the high-profile game, France Under-21s international Canvot was handed his first Premier League start in febrile surroundings – but put in a remarkably assured and strong performance in Sunday’s 0-0 draw.

“I'm happy because I helped the team today,” he smiled.

“We didn’t win, but that was a good game. That was a good derby. We just played like we play every time, so yeah, I'm happy.

“And a clean sheet! I'm a defender, so I don't have to score a lot of goals, but yeah, that was good. Everybody did an incredible performance. T [Mitchell] was very good too, yeah.

“I hope I can do a lot [more starts] after that, you know. I'm a competitor, I'm a football player, so I want to play all the games I can. So yeah, I just want to play every time and help the team.”