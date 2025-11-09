Jaydee Canvot says Crystal Palace’s defenders treat one another “like brothers” after the 19-year-old impressed in his Premier League debut against Brighton & Hove Albion.
With skipper Marc Guéhi out injured for the high-profile game, France Under-21s international Canvot was handed his first Premier League start in febrile surroundings – but put in a remarkably assured and strong performance in Sunday’s 0-0 draw.
“I'm happy because I helped the team today,” he smiled.
“We didn’t win, but that was a good game. That was a good derby. We just played like we play every time, so yeah, I'm happy.
“And a clean sheet! I'm a defender, so I don't have to score a lot of goals, but yeah, that was good. Everybody did an incredible performance. T [Mitchell] was very good too, yeah.
“I hope I can do a lot [more starts] after that, you know. I'm a competitor, I'm a football player, so I want to play all the games I can. So yeah, I just want to play every time and help the team.”
Marc’s helped me every day, Chris and Maxence too—Jaydee Canvot
Canvot also praised the role of his defensive colleagues in assisting him to bed into the backline, following his summer switch from Toulouse.
“Marc’s helped me every day, Chris [Richards] too and Maxence [Lacroix] too,” he smiled.
“You know, they are like big brothers with me – they just say to me to do what I have to do on the pitch.
“It’s been a bit busy, but you know, that's good. We love playing games! We are competitors, so we just want to play all the games and win all the games we can.”
Canvot can now count starts against Millwall, Liverpool and Brighton amongst his first few appearances for his still-new club: “Big stadiums!” he laughed.
“I like the crowd of the fans, so they helped me a lot. I just try to do my best on the field.
“They are crazy. They just screamed all the game, so that was good. And yeah, I'm happy.”