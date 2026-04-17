The France Under-21 international was once again impressive on the right side of Palace’s back three, helping his team withstand Fiorentina’s attempted fightback in front of a vociferous Artemio Franchi Stadium to secure a place in the last four.

The Eagles’ first-ever European campaign will now continue into the last month of the season, with a two-legged tie against Shakhtar Donetsk all that stands in the way of Palace and a place in the Final in Leipzig.

The 19-year-old smiled afterwards: “I feel good, and I think the group feels good too! It's the semi-final, it's the first in the history of Crystal Palace, so we're happy.

“It's football – sometimes you have the ball and sometimes it's easy, but sometimes it's more tough. In the beginning [of the match], we were good, we had the ball, and after that, it changed a bit, the momentum went to the other team.

“But after that, we win, so obviously we're okay, we're good!”