Following the Eagles’ 0-0 draw with West Ham United on Monday evening – in which the 19-year-old was named your Player of the Match for a second successive match – Canvot reaffirmed that Palace want progress on multiple fronts in the remaining weeks of the season.

The Eagles are into the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League, which kick-off with a trip to Krakow to face Shakhtar Donetsk in the first leg next week, whilst they remain, with six matches left, just five points off seventh – the European qualification places via the league.

Canvot told Premier League Productions: “It's tough because we play every two or three days – but it's part of the game.

“Every day we are here [at Selhurst Park], we are at the training ground… It's a bit tough, but we like that, because we are competitors and we want to play every game we can.

“There is no focus on the Premier League or the Conference League. We are here to win every game.

“We have to stay competitive as much as possible. We have to try to win the Conference League and try to get to the top part of the Premier League.”