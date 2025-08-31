The defender found himself in unfamiliar territory having dribbled the ball towards the Villa box midway through the second-half – but, having picked up a loose clearance from Ezri Konsa, duly smashed a brilliant finish beyond Marco Bizot and into the far top corner.

The goal helped settle Palace down at a time when Villa were hunting for an equaliser, and set the Eagles on our way to a commanding 3-0 win on the night – our sixth win in our last nine meetings with tonight's opponents.

“I don't know!” Guéhi laughed, speaking to Sky Sports about Palace’s recent impressive record versus the Villans. “I think the Manager usually gets his tactics spot on against Villa!

“We always know when we play Villa it's going to be a tough game. They’re a team that controls possession of the ball and constantly looking to run behind and create chances.

“But I think when you play a team as organised as us, it's always going to be difficult, so credit to the team for the performance.”