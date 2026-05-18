The Eagles earned a point after a 2-2 draw away at Brentford ahead of our Premier League season-closer at home to Arsenal on Sunday, (24th May, 16:00 BST), before the big one, the 2026 UEFA Conference League Final against Rayo Vallecano.

Ismaïla Sarr and Adam Wharton got the goals as Palace dominated the vast majority of an entertaining contest. Henderson was rarely called into action before the last 20 minutes.

At that point, Brentford started to throw bodies forward and were ultimately rewarded for their bravery in the 88th minute when Dango Ouattara levelled following a long throw-in.

But despite the disappointment at conceding late on, Henderson said he was pleased with aspects of the performance.

"I thought we were good value for 60 minutes," the Palace skipper told Premier League productions. "We dominated that part of the game.

"And in the first 20 minutes, really we should have been out of the sight.

"But I thought the lads attitude was fantastic today. Obviously, we're coming here away from home and they've got a lot to play for.

"We knew it was about trying to build some momentum going into the final next week, which I thought we've done today.