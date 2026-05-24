Rio Cardines said making his Premier League debut – and first start for Crystal Palace – was a dream come true on Sunday afternoon.
Having previously appeared off the bench against both Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Conference League, and the Carabao Cup against Liverpool, 19-year-old Cardines came in from the start against the Premier League winners at Selhurst Park.
The Trinidad & Tobago international put in a strong display on the flanks producing one particularly important sliding tackle near to half-time whilst looking a bright attacking outlet on the left-hand side in the narrow 2-1 defeat.
“I’m very, very appreciative,” was Cardines’ assessment of the opportunity, speaking to Palace TV.
“To get the opportunity to start in the Premier League is something you dream of as a little boy, and just to be able to achieve it as a teenager is such a dream come true.
“The crowd [at Selhurst] is incredible. I love every part of this club, the fans, the staff, everything.”
I just had the biggest smile on my face!—Rio Cardines
Cardines revealed he found out he would be starting: “Just before training yesterday.
“The gaffer pulled me to one side and just said: 'you're going to play 90. That's how it's going to go.' And then from there, I just had the biggest smile on my face!
“I called my Dad straight away. [Glasner] just said: ‘be yourself.’ And that's all that I can do.”
Cardines joined Palace at Under-16 level in 2022 and went on to sign his first professional contract in July 2024, before penning a new deal with the club earlier this season.
The full-back has also earned 11 senior caps for Trinidad and Tobago, featuring in last summer’s Gold Cup and recent World Cup qualifiers. During the March international window, he assisted both goals in a 2-2 draw with Gabon.
He admitted: “It’s definitely more special to come through the ranks and make a debut that way. But I just think that any way you make a Premier League debut is incredible.
“It's such a special league, the best in the world, so much talent, so I’m grateful.”
Next up for Cardines and Palace – Leipzig. He beamed: “I’m extremely excited. Another trophy, fingers crossed!”