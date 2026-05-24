Having previously appeared off the bench against both Dynamo Kyiv in the UEFA Conference League, and the Carabao Cup against Liverpool, 19-year-old Cardines came in from the start against the Premier League winners at Selhurst Park.

The Trinidad & Tobago international put in a strong display on the flanks producing one particularly important sliding tackle near to half-time whilst looking a bright attacking outlet on the left-hand side in the narrow 2-1 defeat.

“I’m very, very appreciative,” was Cardines’ assessment of the opportunity, speaking to Palace TV.

“To get the opportunity to start in the Premier League is something you dream of as a little boy, and just to be able to achieve it as a teenager is such a dream come true.

“The crowd [at Selhurst] is incredible. I love every part of this club, the fans, the staff, everything.”