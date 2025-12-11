Casey's meteoric rise reached new heights as he stepped into the first-team arena as Palace got past Shelbourne with a comfortable 3-0 win in the UEFA Conference League.

Just minutes after coming off the pitch, the 17-year-old described what the moment meant to him, telling Palace TV it was an experience that can help take his game onto new levels.

"It was a great day. It was something that I've been dreaming about my whole life. I didn't even think I was going to come on, but I was always ready.

"Obviously I wasn't sure, but it was a great experience. I just tried to not be nervous and have a go. I had a warm welcome from my teammates as well, it felt great.

"We haven't been with the first team before, me and Joel [Drakes-Thomas]. But the whole experience was just enjoyment.