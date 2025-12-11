Debutant Benji Casey said it was a dream moment to make his senior Crystal Palace bow in the 3-0 win over Shelbourne in Dublin.
Casey's meteoric rise reached new heights as he stepped into the first-team arena as Palace got past Shelbourne with a comfortable 3-0 win in the UEFA Conference League.
Just minutes after coming off the pitch, the 17-year-old described what the moment meant to him, telling Palace TV it was an experience that can help take his game onto new levels.
"It was a great day. It was something that I've been dreaming about my whole life. I didn't even think I was going to come on, but I was always ready.
"Obviously I wasn't sure, but it was a great experience. I just tried to not be nervous and have a go. I had a warm welcome from my teammates as well, it felt great.
"We haven't been with the first team before, me and Joel [Drakes-Thomas]. But the whole experience was just enjoyment.
"Glasner's a great manager. He just told me to have a go and do my thing.
"I just need to keep doing well and hopefully get another opportunity with the first-team, hopefully get some more minutes. But I enjoyed it.
"Whether it's five minutes or two minutes if I'm coming on, not a lot of kids have that, so I'm grateful for that experience.
"I've learnt a lot from the others as well. They are all very good footballers. I saw [Eddie] Nketiah's finishing in training, he's very good, a great poacher. The same with Uche as well and he showed it with his performance.
"They are all great players to work with and look at. It was great."