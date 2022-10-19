“I had several conversations with the manager before I joined. It motivated me because he is Patrick Vieira, he played in the same position as me and he is a legend.

“Since I was very young I always dreamed of playing here. I used to watch it and today I’m proud to be playing here.

“[I used to watch] Yaya Touré! He has always made me hope and motivated me. Because he played in the Premier League I decided to come here also.”

Doucouré can count on a strong relationship with his new manager – and adapting to a new club further helped by the number of French-speaking players in the dressing room.

“There is a family feel in this club and it has made it easier for me,” he said. “There are many players who speak French. All the lads are great guys and it makes it easier to adapt.