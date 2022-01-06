He and his teammates will be hoping to go one better than their 2019 campaign, when they finished runners-up to Algeria. Kouyaté played the full 90 in that game as captain and will have the chance to add to his 73 international caps this month.

The Lions of Teranga are currently FIFA’s top-ranked African side and have eyes on this year’s title, a prize they’ve never won before.

Trying to stop them at the first hurdles will be Zimbabwe on January 10th, Guinea on the 14th and Malawi on the 18th.

