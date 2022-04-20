“In the beginning of the season, I remember the first team meeting,” Kouyaté said. “[He was] talking with the players, telling us what he wanted to do and where he wanted to take this football club.

“I don’t know who said that [Palace could get relegated], but they are so wrong. Because you need to know that he is a very clever guy, a very good person.

“I’m in football for 15 years, and he is one of the best I have seen.”

Vieira’s man management skills have been widely reported on this season, but Kouyaté says his tactical nous is still under-appreciated.

“You see how we play tactically – he knows everything,” the midfielder explained. “Every time we play against one team, he knows what they are going to do. He knows what way we are going to play [to best handle the opposition].