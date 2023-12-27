The England midfielder replaces Will Hughes in the middle of the park, as Hodgson makes just one alteration to the side that drew with Brighton & Hove Albion six days ago.

Eze is accompanied by Jefferson Lerma and Chris Richards, the latter once again starting in midfield rather than his conventional defensive role.

Dean Henderson keeps his place in goal, behind an unchanged back-four of Nathaniel Clyne, Marc Guéhi, Joachim Andersen and Tyrick Mitchell.

Jean-Philippe Mateta leads the line in attack, flanked by Michael Olise and Jordan Ayew; Matheus França is available from the bench if required.

Two of the club’s Academy prospects are back in the matchday squad, with David Ozoh and Tayo Adaramola among the substitutes.

Chelsea: Petrovic (GK), Diasi, Badiashille, Mudryk, Jackson, Nkunku, Gallagher, Caicedo, Colwill, Gusto, Maatsen.

Subs: Bettinelli (GK), Bergstrom (GK), Silva, Madueke, Broja, Gilchrist, Lavia, Matos, Castledine.

Palace: Henderson (GK), Clyne, Andersen, Guéhi, Mitchell, Richards, Lerma, Eze, Olise, Mateta, Ayew.

Subs: Matthews (GK), Tomkins, Adaramola, Ozoh, Riedewald, Hughes, Ahamada, Schlupp, França.