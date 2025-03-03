Palace’s win over their South London rivals in the FA Cup fifth-round was at times a gritty affair, especially after Millwall were reduced to 10 men mere moments into the game following a red card to goalkeeper Liam Roberts for serious foul play.

Chilwell admitted: “We knew what the game was going to be like today. It was never going to be the prettiest of games.

“It's a derby. We knew Millwall were going to make it difficult. They were going to make it a fight. Their fans were loud the whole game, and our fans were brilliant as well.

“I think pretty much until they scored their goal, we controlled the game, and then they scored just before half-time, which was a bit disappointing. Then in the second-half, we knew they were going to come out. We had a one-goal lead and they made it difficult again.

“The second-half was not as pretty as we would have liked. We didn't control the game as much as we would have liked, but Eddie [Nketiah] gets a great header for the third goal to settle us down a little bit going into the last 10 minutes.

“I think the important thing today was to progress, to get into the quarter-finals of the Cup. Obviously, it’s not as far as we want to go, but it's a great achievement to get into the quarter-finals and the win, in a derby, was the most important [thing].

“That’s definitely something that is spoken about in the changing room. We're not going to hide from the fact that we want to win the Cup. Of course, it's a game at a time, but there's definitely talk that we want to go far [as we can] in this competition.

“We've still got a lot of games until then [a possible final] but for sure it's something that we're ambitious about. I've been pleasantly surprised coming in how ambitious the squad is in the league and in the FA Cup, and how far the team want to go in that.”

On the injured Jean-Philippe Mateta, who it was later confirmed had been discharged from hospital, Chilwell added: “We’re all wishing him the best because he's such a plus when we have him in the squad.

“Not just on the pitch, off the pitch, he's such a great character in the dressing room. Hopefully, it’s a very speedy recovery for him.”