Being part of the Goalkeeper Union, Turner got a few more words of praise in for Dean Henderson, Palace’s Player of the Match in the final.

“Yeah, I don't want to take too much credit for it! Nah, I mean, Deano's been great all year. Fantastic, big saves, timely moments and, yeah, he was locked in from the start.

“So, I was really pleased for him and at the end of the day, as much as I want to be out there playing, I'm just happy to bring the club the trophy and for us to win. I'm really proud of Deano, he knows that and, yeah, we can't wait to celebrate!

Not letting the goalkeepers get all the credit, Richards intervened: “Man, we do what we can [as defenders]! I mean, at the end of the day, Dean saved us a few times. So, again, we work well together.

The duo concluded with incredible words on the fans that will resonate forever: “We have the best fans in the league. I don't care what anybody says!

“You know, they turned up. Turned London up as well, made it red and blue all across London. They’re the best fans, they deserve it more than we do.

“You won't remember the little moments throughout the season, but these are the moments that you'll always remember.

“And I think for us, the message was clear. Tens of thousands, hundreds of thousands of people, you know, here to celebrate. We made lifelong memories for them, and that's the most important thing.

“... USA! USA!”