Richards and Palace teammate Matt Turner are both part of the Stars and Stripes squad looking to regain a title they last won in 2021.

And with only one year to go until the country co-hosts the biggest FIFA World Cup in history, and Mauricio Pochettino in the manager’s hotseat, the pressure is on to deliver.

The USMNT were beaten in the Nations League semi-final by Panama back in March, and are currently on a four-game winless run after back-to-back friendly defeats.

But Richards is confident his national side will bring their A game to the Gold Cup finals.

“The last two camps weren’t our best camps,” he told CBS Sports. “But we understand it is time to get results.

“And I think everybody is really looking forward to the summer, because we know it’s a chance to win another trophy.