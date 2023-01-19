The 22-year-old delivered an adept performance alongside Marc Guéhi, making an impressive four tackles, four clearances and two interceptions to help his side to an eye-catching 1-1 draw with Manchester United at Selhurst Park.

Fresh from the jubilant scenes which greeted Michael Olise’s injury-time equaliser and secured a valuable point, Richards smiled: “It was amazing. It was good to get a result at home, especially with the way we played. I enjoyed the game.

“It was worth the wait! Being able to make it [my first Premier League start] at home, especially in a game like tonight, was amazing. Being able to get a result at the very end, it was very special for me.

“I think you could see on everyone’s faces that we were really elated and relieved that we got what we deserved, which was the [Olise] goal at the end.”

Richards also praised the battling nature of the display as Palace fought back from Bruno Fernandes’ first-half goal for United to claim a deserved point.

The defender noted: “I think we did very well staying compact as a team, and even though we were 1-0 down, we knew we were still very much in the game and we just needed that one chance to equalise.

“We have the best fans in the league, so it was good to be able to have them behind us for 90 plus [minutes], and also with the goal at the end. I think we gave everybody not just on the field, but off the field, what they deserved.

“You always want to win at home and give the fans a good show, because they’re coming to support us, so even though we’ve had rocky form here at home [recently], we’re trying to turn it back around not just for the fans, but for the club.

“We’re going to try to use the momentum from this game and bring it into Saturday.”