The 23-year-old defender rose highest to get on the end of a Giovanni Reyna corner, heading past a flapping Milan Borjan in the Canada goal to give the United States the lead just 12 minutes in.

That was his first ever goal for his country, in his 10th appearance, and it helped them on their way to their second CONCACAF Nations League title in two years.

He also became the first player in United States history to score his first international goal in a final, when he powered home the header from the edge of the six-yard box.

