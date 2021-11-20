“I think it is a mixed feeling,” he said post-match. “When we are leading, especially when we fought back and are leading, it’s not easy [to draw].

“But now we have to take that point and keep on working. I think for you guys it was a nice game to watch, but for us it was a tough battle. We showed some character and some resilience, and we have to take the point and move forward to the next weekend.”

The draw made it seven unbeaten for Palace in the league, and Benteke praised his side’s performances in that spell.

“The way we are playing now, we are creating more chances,” he said. “For me as a striker, it is a pleasure to be up front. The most important thing is to get points. Today we took one, and hopefully we will get three next weekend.

“As the manager said, we are following a process. The last game we lost was against Liverpool, and since then we have been consistent. We can still do better, we just have to take it game by game.

“As you can see, it’s going fantastically for the club in a short space of time. The way we are playing is nice to watch. We are creating more chances, and that is good for the team and the club.”