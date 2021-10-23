He shared a diplomatic take on the decision post-match, saying: "It’s part of the game. We have to accept it. We had last season a couple of goals where the VAR was for us but today it wasn’t. We have to move forwards and keep going.

"I’m not sure [if it was the correct decision]. But from where I was there was no chance for him to play the ball. It’s the ref’s decision and there’s nothing we can do about it."

Turning his attention to more positive matters after a dominant all-round display, Benteke reflected on the full 90 minutes:

"The way we are playing right now, we are creating more chances. The manager gives us the confidence to play and we aren’t afraid to reproduce that on the pitch.

"I think we are trying to play as a team. You guys [the media] can see we’re trying to link up, trying to play and today I had the chance to score but maybe next week it will be someone else. We are all working for the team and for the same goals.

"We are playing better football and now it’s all about being consistent and about how we can finish the game when we have the chance to."