The 33-year-old, more commonly known for his rampaging runs from full-back, first filled in on the right side of a back three against former club Liverpool at Anfield last month.

Clyne and his defensive colleagues impressed as Palace kept a clean sheet on the way to a 1-0 victory, and he has continued to start in that position throughout the Eagles’ recent four-game unbeaten streak.

“I'm enjoying it,” the defender said. “It's a new position for me, and I'm just learning the role and my position. It’s not too much off from playing up at full-back, really.

“I find myself in the same sort of similar positions. It's natural, I'm enjoying it and hopefully I can continue in that position.

“As you can see, we [as a team] are pressing high up the pitch. We've got attacking wing-backs coming into the attacking phase.

“They allow the right centre-back, where I'm playing and then the left centre-back to push forward as well, so it's always a lot of players in the opposition half. We're causing trouble and we're scoring a lot of goals at the moment as well.

“We've been working hard in training and putting in a lot of hours on the training field, and you can see from how we're performing in the match days that it's working, so we could just get better and better.

“The players are enjoying it and you can see that from the performances and the results.”

Clyne is enjoying playing on the same side of the pitch as Colombia full-back and January arrival Daniel Muñoz, noting: “He’s very good. You see lots of energy.

“He's always covering me when I'm going high up the pitch as well. He’s a joy to play with and he's playing really well – long may we play together.”

At the opposite end of the pitch, Clyne also took time to appreciate the recent goalscoring form of Jean-Philippe Mateta, who has netted eight goals in his last 10 Premier League appearances.

The defender said: “It's always good to have your striker in form at the moment!

“He [JP has] scored lots of goals and he's doing really well for the team. He's leading the line well, so hopefully it continues.”