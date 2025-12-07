Clyne produced an excellent performance, in his first start of the season, as Palace's Marc Guéhi scored a dramatic late header to secure all three points.

After the win, the wing-back was quick to praise his teammates, while adding that he was also happy with his own performance.

"I'm feeling good," he told Palace TV. "It was a good performance, a good team performance. The mood in the dressing room is high.

"We've had a good game. Credit to us for coming to Fulham, it's a difficult place to come... so for us to go away with the three points is top.

"I've been training really hard. The intensity in training is really good so it helps me to come into a game like this. I started off excited and was just happy to play.

"The intensity of the game got to me a bit to be honest! I had to come off at 70 minutes, but I'm happy with my performance.

"I'm happy with the minutes that I've got and now I'm looking forward to the next game."