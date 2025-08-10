The result sees us lift the FA Community Shield trophy for the very first time, and in our first-ever involvement in the historic fixture.
Check out the best photos from the celebrations below!
After a thrilling 2-2 draw at Wembley, Palace defeated Premier League champions Liverpool 3-2 on penalties to lift the 2025 Community Shield.
