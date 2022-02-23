He spoke with Palace TV alongside goalscorer Conor Gallagher to explain his feelings – but he wasn’t the only one brimming with pride.

“It was a massive moment,” Guéhi said. “Not something I was expecting.” Not for the first time the centre-back stops to laugh, asked by Gallagher: “What are you giggling for?”

Composing himself, the summer signing continued: “It was not something I was expecting. I got told just before the game and for me it’s a huge honour to be captain at this club. To have the backing of the manager and players is fantastic.”

Gallagher, who has grown up alongside Guéhi at Chelsea, Swansea City and England, then gave his view: “Marc you can tell is going to be a captain in his career because of the way he is on and off the pitch.