The 21-year-old centre-back has skippered England Under-21s before and at Vicarage Road was given the armband by Patrick Vieira for the first time.
Marc Guéhi became one of the youngest captains in Crystal Palace history when pulling on the armband against Watford on Wednesday evening, and led his side to a clinical 4-1 victory.
He spoke with Palace TV alongside goalscorer Conor Gallagher to explain his feelings – but he wasn’t the only one brimming with pride.
“It was a massive moment,” Guéhi said. “Not something I was expecting.” Not for the first time the centre-back stops to laugh, asked by Gallagher: “What are you giggling for?”
Composing himself, the summer signing continued: “It was not something I was expecting. I got told just before the game and for me it’s a huge honour to be captain at this club. To have the backing of the manager and players is fantastic.”
Gallagher, who has grown up alongside Guéhi at Chelsea, Swansea City and England, then gave his view: “Marc you can tell is going to be a captain in his career because of the way he is on and off the pitch.
“When I found out he was captain tonight I was really proud and happy for him. I know it will mean a lot to him and his family and he deserves it because he’s been fantastic so far.”
Turning his attention to the game, Gallagher said: “It was a great performance, especially in front of goal, which is very important for us because I feel like that’s what we’ve been lacking recently. So we’re really happy to get four goals tonight.
“The most important thing was they [the goals] put us in the lead and gave us a bit of confidence going forward, so I was really happy to get a goal tonight.”
Finally, Guéhi added: “[Conor’s goal] was right up there! From the touch to the finish it was a fantastic goal. He got his first touch out of his feet and then what a fantastic finish right into the top corner. Hopefully there’s more to come for him.”