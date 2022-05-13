The nomination follows recognition at the club’s End of Season Awards, where he was named Young Player of the Season.

Gallagher has capped a sensational season at Selhurst Park after arriving on loan from Chelsea, netting twice away at West Ham United to help the Patrick Vieira era get underway and going on to score eight times throughout the season – including memorable goals against Everton and Brighton & Hove Albion that were nominated for the club’s Goal of the Season.

The Premier League nomination is the latest in a series of accolades for Gallagher, after being voted by the fans as Crystal Palace’s Player of the Season.

Both players were rewarded for their fine form with international call-ups, with Gallagher making his England debut in a 10-0 win over San Marino and Mitchell featuring at Wembley against Switzerland.

You can show your support for Conor and Tyrick by voting for them to be crowned the Premier League’s Young Player of the Season HERE.