His performance against the Bees saw him named Man of the Match and the midfielder repeated this achievement after securing a point against West Ham.

His success in August is all that counts to win the fans’ accolade, so we won’t mention being part of an England Under-21 win nor earning an assist against Tottenham Hotspur. A bright start for the September vote…

Speaking with Palace TV after receiving the award, Gallagher said: “I’m buzzing. It’s been a great first few games for Palace. Getting a couple of goals the other week was a great confidence boost for me.

“It’s only the start and we’re only a few games in so I can’t say too much. I just want to continue to show what I can do and help the team as much as possible. I’m going to try my hardest to do that.

“All the boys have been fantastic that played. A number of boys could have won it, to be honest.”