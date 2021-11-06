“We controlled the game from the first minute to the last. We’re in good form at the moment. We’re confident and today is a good performance we can build on.”

Gallagher was then asked to explain both his and the team’s momentum after the Eagles secured their sixth consecutive game unbeaten and the No.23 bagged his second from two.

He said: “I’m just taking it game by game. I’m really enjoying football right now. The most important thing is to get as many points as possible on the board and we’re six games unbeaten now so hopefully we can continue that form.

“I think the team’s starting to gel together. We’re starting to play the way the boss wants us to play and I think it’s working well so far. The work we’re putting in, in terms of hard work, is very important and I think you can see that on the pitch.”