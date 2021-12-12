“Some good finishing,” he laughed when asked what had prompted such an extraordinary goalscoring season, today registering his fifth and sixth of the Premier League campaign. “To be fair the last one, that feeling was incredible.

“I won the ball back, and I had Christian [Benteke] right behind me telling me to leave it, but there was no chance I was leaving it.

“I felt like we pressed well. Credit to Jordan [Ayew], he gave me a good pass [for the opener]. I was happy to score it.”

Gallagher praised the raucous Selhurst Park support, as he left the field with the Holmesdale chanting his name.

“I love it – honestly,” he said. “For them to sing my name right now is a great feeling for me. They give me confidence which is amazing for a player.

“Hopefully I can continue to impress them. I always give my all every time I play. I work my hardest and I try to affect the game the best I can.

“This game was massive for us. We’ve lost the last three, so to get three points today was absolutely brilliant and the three points is unreal.

“We haven’t been unlucky in the last few games, we haven’t played our best. I felt like today we just really wanted to give the fans a good performance, and we did.”