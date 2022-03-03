Gallagher receives the accolade having made 27 appearances for Palace, scoring 8 goals and earning 5 assists. The stats alone are a remarkable step forward from last season at West Bromwich Albion, when Gallagher bagged two goals and two assists from 32 outings.

The confidence propelling these advances is clear on the pitch, too, with the 22-year-old bagging several eye-catching efforts and routinely putting in Man of the Match performances.

Speaking for cpfc.co.uk as recipient of Young Player of the Year, Gallagher sought to explain what’s helped him this season.

“I’ve got to give a lot of credit to Crystal Palace,” he said. “They’ve given me the confidence and platform to show people what I can do the best way possible. I’ve got to thank them for that, because I don’t think this would be possible without being able to do that here.

“I feel like the gaffer [Patrick Vieira] knows how to get the best out of me. He knew how he wants me to play and the best way I can show what I can do. He told me this at the start of the season and has given me confidence throughout the season by playing me as much as he has and having trust in me and talking to me, so I’m really thankful to him.